It’s hard to think of a player who splits opinion as much as Paul Pogba does right now, and it sounds like Manchester United could have a big decision to make when it comes to deciding his future.

At his best, he’s able to glide around the pitch and his talent and vision can be a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, while his physicality adds another dimension to his game that can make him unstoppable.

Ask Graeme Souness and he will describe a different player – one who is frustrating to watch, who goes missing in the big games and can’t be relied upon.

The Sky Sports pundit’s criticism of Pogba has become a fully blown vendetta in recent months, but it’s hard to deny that he’s inconsistent. He’s been missing for a while through injury and his return to a United team which is now playing well was an intriguing prospect, but it seems there’s been a setback:

Pogba’s comeback has been set back by a cold, which doesn’t look great after wedding dance videos over the weekend.

The constant questions to Solskjær about when he will return have a real feel of the Lukaku situation in the summer #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) December 17, 2019

You can’t blame a human being for being ill, but it is starting to feel like it’s just one thing after another that’s stopping him from being available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. If he continues to miss games and doesn’t improve when he does come back, then it’s possible that United might decide to cut their losses and let him go.

That would be a shame due to the potentially excellent partnership he could form with Scott McTominay. The Scotsman could do all the running and help the defence out, while Pogba could wreak havoc and provide the creative threat that the team so desperately needs.

Hopefully he will be back in a couple of weeks and we can see if he improves the team on his comeback.