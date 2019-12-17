Barcelona face Real Madrid in a crunch clash on Wednesday night as the La Liga rivals continue to go head-to-head for the title this season.

The two clubs are locked level on 35 points at the top of the table after 16 games, and so this encounter could be decisive in terms of separating them and giving one side an edge moving forward.

In turn, coupled with what the fixture means anyway, it will be a huge occasion for all concerned and so both coaches will want to get their starting XIs right to give them the best possible start to the game.

According to Sport, it will be a strong line-up from Barcelona as expected, although there is perhaps one question mark hanging over the XI in terms of who will play at right-back.

With Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto both named in the squad as seen in the club’s tweet below, it will be a scrap between those two for that starting spot, although the rest of the team arguably picks itself.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will likely keep his place between the posts, with Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba ahead of him, with the decision touted above to complete the back four.

With no Arthur in the squad, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong will potentially form the midfield trio, while the attacking trident arguably picks itself especially with no Ousmane Dembele available as Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will likely lead the charge up top.

In turn, it’s a side full of quality from back to front, although the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal and Ansu Fati will also hope to be involved, whether that’s from the first whistle or not will be up to Valverde.