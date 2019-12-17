We often hear that a player is reluctant to make a transfer due to the lack of European football on offer, but it’s interesting to think how much of a factor that is when a player wants to move.

You could even suggest that a player should be confident enough in their abilities to help elevate their new side into European competition if they are playing at that level, but it makes more sense once they’re approaching the end of their career.

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo about Arturo Vidal is interesting for that reason. They suggest that Arturo Vidal was extremely interested in making the switch to Inter Milan in January, but their Champions League departure has left him feeling less interested.

They don’t mention that he would probably be cup tied at this new team after playing in the group stages for Barcelona, so it’s not even clear if that should come into his thinking at this point.

It would make more sense if he felt Inter were unlikely to get back into the competition next season, but Antonio Conte’s men currently sit top of Serie A and a place in next season’s competition looks incredibly likely.

If he does move he would have the chance to play for a team that could finally topple Juventus and take the league title back to Milan, so it should be an attractive proposition for him if he does want to leave.