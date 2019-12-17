Menu

(Photo) Watford star posts hilarious response to being embarrassed for Liverpool goal

Watford ace Christian Kabasele has posted a hilarious tweet following his bad luck for the second Mohamed Salah goal for Liverpool at the weekend.

The Reds won 2-0 in a close game at Anfield, with Salah brilliantly nutmegging Kabasele for his second strike of the game.

Kabasele has taken it well, however, with this amusing tweet above showing his facial expression shortly afterwards.

The 28-year-old joked that he now knows he’s going to be the subject of memorable Premier League highlights for years to come, with him captioning the image by saying: “When you realised that you will be in @premierleague highlights for many years”

