Watford ace Christian Kabasele has posted a hilarious tweet following his bad luck for the second Mohamed Salah goal for Liverpool at the weekend.

The Reds won 2-0 in a close game at Anfield, with Salah brilliantly nutmegging Kabasele for his second strike of the game.

When you realised that you will be in @premierleague highlights for many years ????? pic.twitter.com/aefzN1DJPM — Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 14, 2019

Kabasele has taken it well, however, with this amusing tweet above showing his facial expression shortly afterwards.

The 28-year-old joked that he now knows he’s going to be the subject of memorable Premier League highlights for years to come, with him captioning the image by saying: “When you realised that you will be in @premierleague highlights for many years”