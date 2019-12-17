Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on his club clinching the transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake due to his versatility.

The Dutchman, who played for the Blues earlier in his career before joining current club Bournemouth in 2017, has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be a smart signing to bring back to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Telegraph, Lampard is particularly keen on signing Ake due to his ability to cover both centre-back and left-back positions.

The Blues could arguably do with an upgrade on both Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso, neither of whom have been too convincing for some time now.

Chelsea fans will surely agree that Ake now looks ready to come in and step up for their club, even if he couldn’t get into the side regularly when he was with them earlier in his career.

Now 24 years of age, Ake is closer to being the finished product and it seems perfectly sensible for Lampard to try to bring someone in who could improve his side in two different positions.