Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a possible swoop for Toulouse youngster Mathieu Goncalves in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are going well this season as they continue to lead the way in the Premier League and advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League last week.

They’ll hope to land the FIFA Club World Cup in the coming days, while their second string squad will be out to keep their League Cup run going against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

In turn, there is a lot at stake this season and plenty to play for, and Jurgen Klopp may well welcome the arrival of reinforcements for his squad during the January transfer window.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested in France that Liverpool are lining up a move for Goncalves as they potentially try to bolster their defensive options moving forward, with the Daily Mail adding that it could happen as soon as January.

Given he’s still only 18, he’ll likely be seen as a long-term piece to be added to the group to help the club sustain their success in the years ahead, and so time will tell if a deal is struck between the two clubs next month for Goncalves to make the switch to Anfield in 2020.

With the youngster able to play at left-back, he could be a smart signing to offer depth and cover behind Andy Robertson, although naturally given his lack of experience at the top level, Klopp and his staff will have to be confident in their ability to help him improve and develop his game and raw talent to become a key figure.

Goncalves has made just five appearances so far this season, but after impressing through youth level and now for the senior Toulouse side, it seems as though he may have done enough to catch the eye of Liverpool and Klopp to warrant a swoop next year.