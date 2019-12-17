Liverpool may be interested in the latest transfer news on Erling Haaland as it may be that he’s not heading to Manchester United after all.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker has been strongly linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mirror and others, but after his superb form this season, it would be unsurprising to see him in demand.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, Haaland has in fact chosen to join RB Leipzig instead of the Red Devils, which is an interesting move given the Bundesliga club’s own issues up front.

So Erling Braut Haaland appears to have decided to remain in the Red Bull set-up by moving to Leipzig. The big concern was always the amount of game time at Man Utd. Timo Werner’s exit now appears to be inevitable #MUFC pic.twitter.com/T6oyktw42t — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 16, 2019

Leipzig currently have the excellent Timo Werner in their attack, but he’s been linked with a move away so it may be that Haaland is coming in to replace him.

It’s recently been claimed by Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, that Liverpool have already begun formal negotiations over signing Werner.

The Germany international could be a superb fit at Anfield, so it would be doubly painful for United fans to see them both miss out on Haaland and see that transfer failure also result in their rivals Liverpool getting even stronger.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this definitely will be the outcome of all this, but Leipzig moving for Haaland amid talk of already negotiating Werner’s exit does suggest it’s a strong possibility.