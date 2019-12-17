Manchester City reportedly look to have been given a potentially significant boost in their rumoured bid to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The France international has had his struggles during his time at Barca and Don Balon claim City are interested in possibly taking advantage of this situation, with the player available for around £50million.

Pep Guardiola has had to deal with a number of problems in defence this season, and it’s hurt his side as they now sit 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

This has been largely down to losing legendary former club captain Vincent Kompany over the summer, while Aymeric Laporte has also been a big miss through injury.

John Stones has also missed some games, meaning Fernandinho has had to fill in at centre-back on occasion.

Umtiti could surely help this City side, even if he’s not been at his best at the Nou Camp in recent times.

Don Balon claim he’s informed Barcelona he wants to leave, so these talks surely mean there’s little stopping MCFC now if they do decide to step up their interest in the former Lyon man.