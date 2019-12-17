Manchester City star Leroy Sane has posted an encouraging update on his injury situation on Instagram.

See the image below as the Germany international reveals he’s back training on the pitch again after a lengthy absence that has kept him out of action since August.

City have not been at their best this season, falling 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Sane’s absence will no doubt have made things harder for Pep Guardiola’s side, so City fans will hope this image indicates they may not have to wait too much longer now for his return.