Man Utd are reportedly confident that they can get a deal done for RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland, but there are key factors in any possible agreement.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a stunning season so far, having scored 28 goals and provided seven assists in just 22 appearances.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he has been linked with a January move elsewhere, and The Sun now suggest that United could be in a strong position to find an agreement.

It’s noted that they are confident of landing the talented youngster for £76m in the January transfer window as Haaland is said to be close to green lighting a move, but they would have to agree to loaning him back to Salzburg for the rest of the season as part of the deal.

Whether or not they’re happy to do so remains to be seen, but with RB Leipzig also said to be in a strong position to sign the starlet, it’s a key point that the Red Devils may have to compromise on if they wish to sign their man.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, it has left Man Utd short up front as they look to compete on multiple fronts.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting results again and they remain on track to achieve their objectives this season, he would certainly welcome reinforcements moving forward, be it in January or next summer.

Time will tell if Haaland will provide him a huge boost in attack, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though Man Utd are firmly in the frame when it comes to discussing his next club.