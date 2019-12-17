Former Manchester United star Robin van Persie has sent a jokey message accusing Mason Greenwood of copying his playing style.

Many have made the comparison between the two players, with Red Devils youngster Greenwood looking a very similar type of forward to Van Persie.

Pictures courtesy of Instagram/Europa League

Tall and skilful with a great left foot, Greenwood is starting to look like he could have a great Man Utd career, and it’s clear RVP rates him highly.

Watch the video above as the Dutchman tips the 18-year-old to go far due to simply copying everything about his technique.