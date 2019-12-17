Manchester United transfer target Erling Haaland has reportedly set a deadline to get his future resolved ahead of the January transfer window.

The exciting young Red Bull Salzburg striker has enjoyed a sensational run of form in front of goal this season and looks like he could strengthen most top sides, Man Utd included.

The Daily Mirror have linked the 19-year-old strongly with a move to Old Trafford, claiming he’s informed United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that they’re his first choice.

We should find that out for sure in perhaps just a few days now, with Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, claiming Haaland wants his future sorted within the next week.

One imagines there will be other big clubs in the running for the Norway international, with the Guardian recently mentioning names like Borussia Dortmund and Juventus as well, but United fans will surely be hoping they can win the race for his signature.

Haaland looks ideal to come in and ease the pressure on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have just not been consistent enough for much of this season.

That’s also meant a lot of playing time for Red Devils wonderkid Mason Greenwood, and Solskjaer surely needs more options to rotate in that department after losing depth in the summer in the form of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.