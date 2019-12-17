Manchester City furious with Arsenal over Mikel Arteta approach

Manchester City are reportedly furious with Arsenal for the way they’ve handled trying to hire Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

The Spaniard is currently one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at the Etihad Stadium, but looks to be the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery as permanent manager at Arsenal.

The latest from the Daily Mirror is that Arteta has held talks with Arsenal chiefs, but that this has left City fuming as they were rather blindsided by this approach.

Arteta and City were at the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League win over the Gunners on Sunday, with the north London club neglecting to talk to them while they were there.

The Mirror add that City now look set to charge big money for letting Arteta go, though Arsenal fans will not be too bothered about that and surely just want their managerial situation sorted.

Arteta lacks experience and could be a risky appointment in that respect, but his impressive work on Guardiola’s coaching team and the lack of other options perhaps makes this the best move they could realistically go for right now.

Big names like Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino are currently available but perhaps seem unrealistic for a number of reasons.

Arteta, meanwhile, will no doubt be eager to make the step up to management and could also benefit from the connection he’d have with Arsenal, the club he spent five years at as a player.

The 37-year-old was also briefly club captain at AFC and won two FA Cups during his time in north London.