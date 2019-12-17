There’s nothing worse that seeing a player work so hard to overcome an injury only to get struck down with something else almost instantly.

It was clear to see in Kieran Tierney’s face against West Ham that he had done some serious damage to his shoulder, so it’s no surprise that he required an operation and will spend some time on the sidelines afterwards.

He posted this message last night to thank the fans following the operation:

Kieran Tierney on Instagram story last night following a successful operation on his dislocated shoulder. We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, @kierantierney1! [IG story: kierantierney] #afc pic.twitter.com/59sqJyBuMZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 17, 2019

It’s still not clear how long he will be out for with this one, but at least he seems to be in good spirits.

It was always expected that he would miss the start of the season as was injured when Arsenal signed him from Celtic, but he’s not had a real chance to establish himself or show what he can do.

It’s probably the worst time to pick up a long term injury when the club is on the verge of appointing a new manager, it’s easy to get forgotten about.

Despite that, he should prove to be a better option that Sead Kolasinac, so as long as Arsenal don’t make any big moves in January then he should get a chance to establish himself in the second half of the season when he returns.