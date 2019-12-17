Buying a player when there’s a buy back clause is usually bad news for a club. Realistically it just means that you will lose them after a couple of years if they do well, and it usually means you won’t make as much money either.

This seems to be the next phase with the biggest clubs hoarding players. Instead of loaning them out, they sell them and include a modest buy back clause that allows them to re-sign them and sell them for a big profit if they start to do well, so it’s not a surprise that some clubs might not be keen.

According to a report from Calciomercato, it seems that the potential inclusion of a buy back clause could be the reason for a hold up in Jean-Clair Todibo’s proposed transfer to AC Milan.

They indicate that the Frenchman is open to completing the move and both sides are happy to do the deal, but Barca want to include a buy back clause and Milan are reluctant to limit his future value.

It looks like a deal might be close, but this could complicate things. Milan are also monitoring the situation with Merih Demiral at Juventus as a possible alternative, but it seems that he would be a more expensive option.

It seems that talks are still ongoing, but nothing is agreed at this point. Milan need defensive reinforcements after injury and poor form has hampered them so far this season, so the Barca man could be a great signing if he helps to solidify the back line.