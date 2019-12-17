Real Madrid certainly have the financial muscle to compete to sign any player in world football so it’s not a great surprise to see them being linked with one of the hottest young names.

Eduardo Camavinga only turned 17 last month but he’s already made over 20 appearances for Rennes this season, which includes European experience in the Europa League. L’Equipe has reported that Real Madrid have a serious interest in him and have positioned themselves to make a move.

Interestingly the report does indicate they wanted to make a similar move for Kylian Mbappe when he was at Monaco, but they feel they moved too late and missed out on him as a result. This time round it seems they made a concerted effort to make contact and get close with Camavinga’s camp early on, so they should be in a good position to sign him.

There’s no clear sign over how much he could cost at this point, but you do have to question if Real Madrid would be a sensible move for him at this point.

Real have made efforts to sign talented youngsters in recent years, the most notable examples being Martin Odegaard, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic.

The two Brazilians have seen some action, but most youngsters don’t get a chance to play and it’s common to see the club panic and sign some galacticos instead. With the money involved in those types of deals, it usually means they have to play and it shuts the door for the younger players to the first team.

It certainly sounds like Real have put themselves in a good position to sign Camavinga, but time will tell if he actually goes and if it turns out to be the right choice for his career.