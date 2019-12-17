Manchester United are reportedly in talks over sealing the transfer of in-form Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The highly-rated 20-year-old looks a superb talent who could surely strengthen Man Utd in this problem area of central midfield, and it seems he’s keen on a move to the Premier League.

That’s according to La Voix du Nord, who report that Soumare is already in talks with a number of clubs, including United and Tottenham, and that he could be on the move for around €50million, though possibly also for as high as €60m.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can win the race for Soumare’s signature against what La Voix du Nord suggests would be a lot of competition.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could surely guarantee him the playing time he’ll want, with the Norwegian lacking quality in the middle of the park after underwhelming performances from the likes of Fred and Andreas Pereira in recent times.

United also have a proud history of giving opportunities to young players, so the France Under-21 international could certainly do well to make Old Trafford his next destination.