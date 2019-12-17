Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in highly-rated young goalkeeper Steven Benda after his eye-catching performances so far this season.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper is currently on loan at League Two club Swindon Town from Championship side Swansea City, but it seems he’s earned himself potential suitors from the Premier League.

According to Football League World, Liverpool and Aston Villa are admirers of Benda, who has kept five clean sheets in nine first-team appearances for Swindon this season.

It doesn’t immediately seem clear why Liverpool would feel the need to go into the market for a new goalkeeper, but it may be useful for them to have a number of backup options, particularly a youthful one like this to potentially challenge for the number one spot in the future.

Alisson is the undisputed first choice for the Reds at the moment, while they also have Adrian, Andy Lonergan and Caoimhin Kelleher as backup options.

Still, LFC will want to have the best young talent on their books and it may well be that Benda is good enough to make the step up at some point.