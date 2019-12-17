Tottenham players reportedly urged manager Jose Mourinho to clinch the transfer of Adama Traore after coming up against him in the Wolves game.

Traore scored and had a fine performance for Wolves against Spurs, and has generally shown much-improved form this season to show that he could shine for a bigger club.

According to Football Insider, this has led to Tottenham’s players becoming extremely impressed with the 23-year-old and urging Mourinho to try to sign him.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho will definitely go ahead and push for a deal simply on the recommendation of his players, but it does seem like he has the pace, skill and goal threat to add something to this squad.

Spurs have improved since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager, but their slow start earlier in the campaign shows they surely need to strengthen in January.

Most fans would probably take Traore right now, though it’s worth noting he’s had a fairly inconsistent career in his time in the Premier League.

Despite looking better this season, the Spain Under-21 international has often lacked an end product and failed to make the most of his obvious natural talent.

On current form, however, it’s not too surprising that THFC stars seem to rate him highly.