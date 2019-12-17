January can be an interesting time for transfers, it’s usually reserved for clubs to make panic signings or used as a chance to ship out unwanted players who are nowhere near the first team.

It can be a tough time for a younger player to step up to an elite club, but it’s not to say that it couldn’t happen. It might take them a while to settle in, but it gives them a few months to adapt and prepare themselves for a full pre season and trying to establish themselves next season.

The Daily Mail has linked Liverpool with a move for Genk midfielder Sander Berge. The Norwegian was impressive against Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Champions League this year and his versatility and talent could make him a useful addition.

READ MORE: Report indicates that much maligned Manchester United player will be allowed to leave for free

It’s worth noting that nothing looks close at this point, but they have reported that he’s hinted at a possible January move. He made the following comments to Het Laatste Nieuws:

“Winter or summer, every transfer period there is a lot of speculation about my future. But at the moment, there’s nothing concrete, and that’s just the truth.”

“If the right club comes forward and puts the right amount on the table for me then we can talk. Otherwise I’ll just stay with Racing Genk until the end of this season.”

In some ways that could be seen as him not saying anything groundbreaking, but usually we see players say they are committed and won’t talk about a transfer so it certainly sounds like he’s open to a move.

He would be unlikely to become a first team regular for the second half of the season, but it would give him a chance to settle in and show what he can do ahead of trying to establish himself next year.