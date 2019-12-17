Chelsea ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek has seemingly handed the Blues a boost as he has posted a video offering an update on his ongoing recovery.

The 23-year-old has yet to feature this campaign after sustaining a ruptured Achilles tendon at the back end of last season.

Given the nature of the injury, Chelsea will no doubt want to be cautious with him to avoid any further setbacks, but there was positive news on Tuesday.

As seen in the video below, taken from Loftus-Cheek’s Instagram stories, he has posted an update of him out on the training pitch as he goes through some drills.

While it’s perhaps not enough to be overly excited from a Chelsea perspective in terms of an imminent return to action, what it does show is that the England international is making progress and is heading in the right direction having spent so long on the sidelines.

The next step after this having seemingly returned to individual training is to join up with the rest of the group, and so time will tell whether that happens before the end of the year or if Chelsea will ease him back into it and wait until 2020 before stepping up his recovery to the next phase.

Any fitness boost will be a welcome one for Chelsea though as they’ve stumbled in recent weeks and after a run of just one win in their last five Premier League games, they’ve allowed the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United to close the gap in the battle for a top-four finish.