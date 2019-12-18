Arsenal could reportedly make it a double raid on Manchester City as they eye up Mikel Arteta as manager and also hope to swoop for talent spotter Sam Fagbemi.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Arteta for some time now, with the latest from the Daily Mirror suggesting a deal has already been agreed and that the Spaniard will take charge of his first game for the club against Everton this weekend.

On top of that, the Daily Mail claim Arsenal could also raid City for Sam Fagbemi, who would come in to help with their youth recruitment strategy.

The report goes on to say City will fight to keep hold of the highly-rated 25-year-old scout, who has clearly done some fine work during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

This would be exciting business by Arsenal if they could raid such a successful club for two key figures.

It’s been a difficult few years for the north Londoners and major work like this is needed in all areas of the club if they are to get back to where they want to be.