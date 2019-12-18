The brother of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly hit out at the imminent appointment of Mikel Arteta as the club’s new manager.

The Gunners are increasingly expected to announce Arteta as the permanent replacement for Unai Emery, who was recently sacked, with Freddie Ljungberg placed in charge on a caretaker basis.

The Daily Mirror claim Arteta’s move to the Emirates Stadium looks to have been agreed, and that the Spaniard will take charge of his first match with the north Londoners against Everton this weekend.

Still, it seems Aubameyang’s brother Willy is unimpressed by the prospect of Arteta coming in due to his lack of experience.

See below as he reacts to the news, suggesting the appointment is the same as keeping the inexperienced Ljungberg in charge…

Obviously this is Willy Aubameyang, not Pierre-Emerick, but it’s still a really bad look for the #AFC captain. pic.twitter.com/ZsmyJ1oVEJ — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 18, 2019

There does, in fairness, seem to be quite a big difference between the pair, even if neither has a management career to speak of just at the moment.

Arteta is very highly rated for his work alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and has been talked up several times as a fine future manager.

Ljungberg does not seem to be in the same league, despite his various coaching stints, mostly at youth level, in his post-playing career.

Either way, it’s not a great look for the club captain’s brother to be spreading negativity on social media before the new manager has even come in.