Mikel Arteta has reportedly agreed a deal to become the new Arsenal manager and will take charge of the team for the first time in this weekend’s game against Everton.

The Spaniard is poised to leave Manchester City for Arsenal on a three-and-a-half-year deal, but according to the Daily Mirror, will still be on the bench alongside Pep Guardiola for City’s game against Oxford United tonight.

That could be his final involvement with City, however, as the Mirror claim he’s set to lead the Gunners for their Premier League game away to Everton on Saturday.

Arteta played for both Arsenal and Everton during his playing career, so it’s a pretty special way for him to kick-start his life in management.

The 37-year-old looks a risky appointment for Arsenal, but they look in need of a big change after a difficult few years.

Things ended badly for them under the legendary Arsene Wenger, whose departure at the end of 2017/18 was probably the right decision.

Unai Emery was a poor choice to replace him, however, and was recently sacked, with Freddie Ljungberg now struggling as caretaker boss.

AFC fans will hope Arteta really is this special tactical mind that he’s being hyped up as by some.