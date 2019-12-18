It’s not clear if this has been a long standing issue or if it’s just become more prominent as we hear about these things in the media, but there does seem to be a lot of footballers who have their homes broken into when they are playing games.

This robbery happened hours before the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona tonight, so you have to think it will have a negative effect on Nelson Semedo’s preparations for the game.

According to Cadenaser.com, his home was broken into this afternoon. They even claim that Spanish police recently managed to take down an organisation who were specifically targeting the homes of footballers as they played, but it sounds like they have a new set of criminals to deal with.

They go on to say that Casemiro, Alvaro Morata and Zinedine Zidane have also suffered similar instances recently. There’s no suggestion that anyone or any family have been hurt or caught up in it, but it’s terrible news to hear just moments before the biggest game of your season.

There will always be those who say they need to be professional and just put it to the back of their minds, but it must be tough to concentrate when you also know that someone has just been through your personal belongings.