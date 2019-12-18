Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal was reportedly furious to learn he was not going to be starting for the club in tonight’s El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

So much so that the Chile international actually stormed out of training early and could not be persuaded to return as his team-mates attempted to calm him down, according to ESPN.

Vidal has not always been a regular starter during his time at Barcelona, but it seems he’s growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

ESPN go on to report that this snub from manager Ernesto Valverde puts Vidal’s future at the Nou Camp in real doubt going into January.

They claim that Inter Milan, managed by Vidal’s old manager at Juventus, Antonio Conte, could be potential suitors for the 32-year-old.

Barcelona fans will now just hope this doesn’t disrupt their pre-match preparations too much ahead of tonight’s big game.

The two teams go into tonight’s big game level on points at the top of La Liga, so it could be a big one for determining this season’s most likely title winners.