RB Leipzig Sporting Director Markus Krosche has said that the Bundesliga club have made an offer for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old has become one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe thanks to his performances for the Austrian club this season. Haaland has amasses 28 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20 so far.

Manchester United have been linked to the Norwegian international with the Sun claiming that they are confident of landing him on a £76 million deal in January.

Krosche said that RB Leipzig have made a transfer offer for Haaland. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old told Kicker: “We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him.”

It won’t be much of a surprise if Haaland moves to RB Leipzig as there have been quite a number of players who have joined the Bundesliga side from Salzburg in the past few seasons. Although, if it comes down to what transfer fee is acceptable, then Manchester United might have an advantage over Die Roten Bullen.

Nevertheless, Haaland would be a massive addition to either club if he signs for any of them.