Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The Nigerian international has become among the finest young talents in La Liga thanks to his performances for the Yellow Submarine. This season, Chukwueze has scored three goals while providing two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. The 20-year-old has also become a regular for the Nigeria national team with 13 appearances to his name.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are looking for some options in attack ahead of the January transfer window and Chukweuze is among the players they are interested in. Football.london claim that the 20-year-old has a release clause of €100 million.

Chelsea have some fine wingers in their squad but given that a few of them are in their 30s, Frank Lampard might prefer getting some new players. Chukwueze has done fairly well at Villarreal and has a bright future ahead. He could be a suitable addition to Chelsea’s squad but €100 million seems a bit too much for him.