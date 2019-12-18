Chelsea could reportedly be given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in a surprise swap deal.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in making a move for Blues starlet Mason Mount after his hugely impressive recent rise.

Mount shone on loan at Derby County last season and has continued to look a huge talent after being given a chance in Frank Lampard’s first-team at Stamford Bridge this season.

Still, it’s early days for Mount and it’s a surprise to see a club like Madrid in for him given that they normally favour more established big-name signings.

Don Balon claim they could even be willing to sacrifice one of their own Galacticos in this deal, with Bale on offer to Chelsea in return.

It remains to be seen if the Blues would accept such a proposal, with the Wales international surely now past his best at the highest level.

Mount, by contrast, could be a great player for Chelsea to build around for the next few years, so they won’t want to let him go now and risk seeing him hit world class form for a Champions League rival.

Still, Don Balon do claim CFC are one of the clubs showing the strongest interest in Bale at the moment, and the former Tottenham man could make sense as a replacement for Eden Hazard.