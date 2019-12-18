Chelsea are reportedly facing paying £80million for the transfer of Wilfried Zaha as Crystal Palace hold firm on their asking price for the player.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League in recent times, and one of the most impressive performers overall outside of the big six clubs.

There seems little doubt Zaha could now strengthen a bigger team, and the Mail report on Chelsea’s continued interest in potentially signing him now that their transfer ban is over this January.

The Blues could do with a wide-forward or winger of Zaha’s quality, having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid over the summer without having the chance to replace him at the time.

Although the Mail’s reported fee of £80m for Zaha is a lot, Chelsea should be able to afford it after saving money up due to not being able to spend in the summer.

And, in fairness, Palace are justified in asking for big money for such a top talent, with Chelsea also unlikely to regret that investment if they do go ahead and make it this January.