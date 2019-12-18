Manchester United are reportedly days away from completing the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been linked as having held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent days, with the Daily Mirror claiming he’d informed the United manager that a move to Old Trafford would be his first choice.

And now Don Balon claim Haaland is edging ever closer to finalising a £60million move to Man Utd, which they suggest could see him link up with the club in a few days.

Of course, the talented 19-year-old would have to wait until January to be registered to be able to play for the Red Devils, but the details of the deal can in theory be sorted out before then.

If this proves accurate, it’s very exciting news from a United point of view, with the club’s fans likely to be desperate to see more quality up front.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have had their moments, but look in need of a bit more help in that area, with Solskjaer failing to replace the outgoing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

Haaland has been on fire in front of goal this season and could surely strengthen this MUFC squad in the second half of 2019/20.