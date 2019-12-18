Inter Milan are reportedly willing to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The Serbian international has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, making just six appearances across all competitions so far. Things went from bad to worse for Matic as he sustained an injury that kept him out for a while. With Paul Pogba also injured, Fred partnered Scott McTominay in central midfield.

SEE MORE: Bundesliga club confirms transfer offer for £76m-rated Manchester United target

According to the Telegraph, Inter are looking for options in midfield and Matic is among the players they could make a move for with Ivan Rakitic being another.

Currently valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old’s current contract expires next summer with Manchester United having the option of extending it for another year. It seems highly unlikely that Matic will receive much first-team opportunities under Solskjaer this season except for the Cup and Europa League fixtures.

Inter Milan could be a suitable destination for the Serb as he has previously worked with Antonio Conte when at Chelsea. He may not be a regular there but has a fair chance of finding more minutes than at Old Trafford.