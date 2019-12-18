Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp praised Harvey Elliott’s performance in last night’s Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa.

The Reds’ journey in the competition came to an end as they were thrashed 5-0 by Dean Smith’s side at Villa Park. With Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s senior team off to Doha for the FIFA Club World Cup, U23 manager Neil Critchley fielded a young team filled with teenagers for last night’s match but Aston Villa were too much for them.

Despite the defeat, Redknapp praised Elliott for his performance, calling him the ‘real deal’. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool stalwart told on Sky Sports: “Harvey Elliott – we were watching him and he’s 16 years of age. From minute one he was trying to get on the ball. He looked the real deal.”

The 16-year-old joined Liverpool from Fulham this summer and has featured in all of their Carabao Cup matches this season. For the youth teams, he has amassed three goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Elliott was also an unused substitute in two Premier League matches and in the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea. The teenager has shown a glimpse of his talent in his senior team appearances so far and it won’t be much of a surprise if Klopp gives him game time in the FA Cup.