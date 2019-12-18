Germany national team coach Joachim Low feels that Leroy Sane’s return to Germany would make the Bundesliga attractive.

One of the best wingers in Europe, the 23-year-old has been linked to a move to Bayern Munich with a report from Bild suggesting that the German international wants to join the Bavarian club in January.

Low is of the opinion that someone like Sane would keep the Bundesliga attractive. As quoted by Goal.com, the Germany coach said: “When a player like Sane returns to the Bundesliga, it is very enjoyable for everyone. He has many special features, his own style of play. He would be an attraction for the Bundesliga. Sane would keep the Bundesliga attractive.”

The Bundesliga is already pretty enjoyable but Sane’s return would certainly make it more exciting. The 23-year-old started his career in Germany and spent a few years at Schalke, amassing 13 goals and eight assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

Sane is currently recovering from a ligament injury he sustained during the Community Shield and Manchester City will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

However, provided the German international manages to secure a move to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions will undoubtedly benefit immensely.