Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is of the opinion that Mikel Arteta would do well if he becomes Arsenal’s manager.

The Spaniard has been strongly linked to the Gunners lately with the Mirror claiming that he will be in charge of the North London club for this weekend’s fixture against Everton.

Toure who was at Manchester City when Arteta was the club’a assistant manager, feels that the 37-year-old will do a good job at Arsenal but has also urged the club’s board to support him. Speaking to the Associated Press, the former Ivorian international said: “It’s going to be quite difficult. Why? Because Arsenal is struggling and I think if the directors of Arsenal listen to him and go in his way, maybe it’s going to work.

“All the time when you come in a new club which is struggling, you need the backing of your board to listen to you and do what you want. Obviously City have a lot more money [to spend] than Arsenal and I think it’s going to be quite complicated. He’s very smart and he’s achieved a lot of experience in football games. I think he’s going to be good, good, good for Arsenal because Arsenal need a manager with a new mind and a new setup.

“We’ve been identifying Arsenal with Arsene Wenger because Arsene Wenger was top drawer for them. I was so sad when I saw the fans arguing Arsene Wenger has to leave and… now what is happening? Arsenal need a new vision of football, and I think Arteta can do it.”

Arteta played for Arsenal during the final years of his career and has also had a few years of experience as Manchester City’s assistant manager. Hencehe might be a better option to manage Arsenal than Fredrik Ljungberg.

The Gunners are currently tenth in the Premier League table with 22 points from 17 matches so far. Their next fixture is against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.