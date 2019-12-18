Video: Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt scores beautiful solo goal after assist from Jadon Sancho

Julian Brandt scored an absolutely delightful solo goal for Borussia Dortmund against RB Leipzig in their thrilling 3-3 draw yesterday.

Watch below as Jadon Sancho does well to set Brandt up, before the German winger absolutely dances his way through the Leipzig defence with some wonderful footwork.

Brandt then makes no mistake with a low, powerful finish, in what really must be one of the finest individual goals you’ll see all season.

The 23-year-old joined Dortmund this summer from Bayer Leverkusen, where he also impressed with skills and goals like this.

"That is PURE magic!" ? It ended in a disappointing draw for Dortmund, but this goal from Julian Brandt was a moment to remember!#OptusSport #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/JzsISgzoG1 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 18, 2019