Manchester United have reportedly held talks over sealing a transfer deal for impressive Serie A starlet Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents coming through in Italian football at the moment, having shone at Parma this season, where he is on loan from Atalanta.

It may now be that his fine form earns him a big move to the Premier League, with Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, stating that Man Utd have had some discussions over signing him in a deal likely to cost around €40million.

Kulusevski can play in a variety of attacking midfield positions and should therefore be very useful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now.

The Red Devils have not made the most convincing start to the season, with the squad lacking in attacking midfield after the summer exit of Alexis Sanchez and the dip in form of players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

It remains to be seen if Kulusevski is the answer, but it seems he is on their agenda and could come at a reasonable price.

The report cited above does state, however, that Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on the Sweden international.