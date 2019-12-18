Valencia are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo in January.

Currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old established himself as one of the top right-backs in Europe thanks to his performances in the past few seasons. Cancelo joined the Premier League Champions from Juventus this summer and has made 14 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Agent of Man City transfer target spotted talking to club chiefs at weekend

According to Spanish online newspaper Super Deporte, Valencia are interested in signing the Portuguese international in January. Cancelo has not been much of a regular for Manchester City this season and it’s not surprising given that Pep Guardiola’s side have one of the world’s best right-backs in Kyle Walker. The 25-year-old has featured in all of their Champions League matches so far but has made only six appearances in the Premier League so far.

A move to Valencia could do well for Cancelo as he would be an improvement on the current right-back options they have who are Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini and Thierry Correia. The 25-year-old had a spell with the La Liga side during which he amassed four goals and nine assists in 91 appearances across all competitions.