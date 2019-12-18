Manchester United reportedly look in pole position to win the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has long been linked with Man Utd and other big clubs, with the Daily Mirror recently linking him with a possible January exit for a fee of around £120million.

Sancho is a hugely exciting talent after catching the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it looks like United are now the favourites to snap him up for a variety of reasons.

According to Don Balon, Old Trafford is the preferred destination for Sancho anyway, but the Red Devils have been given a big boost with the report adding that Liverpool and Chelsea have cooled their interest in the 19-year-old.

Don Balon claim Liverpool seem unsure about spending that much on a new attacking player when they already have the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

That does, in fairness, seem a reasonable point; as good as Sancho is, there’s no guarantee he’d be getting into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI on a regular basis.

Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to be focusing on an even bigger name in the form of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, according to Don Balon.

This seems a tad ambitious from the Blues, and one imagines many fans would still rather see the younger and hungrier Sancho arrive at Stamford Bridge instead.

Neymar has had his difficulties at PSG and comes with a lot of baggage, while it also seems likely that before too long he’ll be past his peak years anyway.

MUFC fans can rejoice, however, with Sancho clearly badly needed at the club right now after the inconsistent form of the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in attack, while Alexis Sanchez was never really replaced after leaving on loan for Inter Milan in the summer.