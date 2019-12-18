Manchester Utd will be looking to continue their upturn in form and progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup as they take on Colchester at Old Trafford – this one kicks off at 20:00.

Things are going well at Old Trafford at the moment – surely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have no problem tonight?

How to Watch Manchester Utd v Colchester Live Stream

What Time does Man Utd v Colchester kickoff?

The match kicks off at 20:00 on Wednesday 18th December 2019

Where is Manchester Utd vs Colchester being played?

The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Who are you backing? Manchester Utd or Colchester?

Manchester United and Ole Gunner Solskjaer will be looking to avoid a banana skin when they host Colchester in the EFL Cup Quarter Final later tonight, and its difficult to see how the Red Devils won’t progress with ease.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

“After sensational wins over Tottenham and Man City United were dealt a reality check against Everton at the weekend. Mason Greenwood bagged late on to earn the Reds a point keeping them in touching distance of the top four. The youngster now has three goals in his last two appearances and he’s expected to lead the line on Wednesday.”

He’s 7/2 to open the scoring.

Colchester head to Old Trafford full of confidence after losing just one of their last five games in all competitions and John McGreal’s side will be confident of pulling off an almighty shock.

The U’s have scored in eight of their last nine games and are 17/20 to score at least one goal at the Theatre Of Dreams. Striker Luke Norris is the club’s leading scorer this season with seven goals and he’s 15/4 to score anytime.

Manchester United have averaged almost 2.5 goals in their last five games in all competitions and they’re 1/2 to score over 2.5 goals.

Both sides have kept just two clean sheets each in their last nine games in all competitions so it would be no surprise to see both teams score which is currently available at evens.

OGS is expected to rotate his squad with a busy festive period coming up, but even then you’d expect United to have too much for a team three divisions below them. Man United are 1/7 to win in 90 minutes and evens to win with a -2 handicap for some added value. The draw is 17/2, while Colchester are 25/1 to pull off a famous win.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions