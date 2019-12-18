Mikel Arteta leaves Manchester City to become new Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta reportedly looks to have left Manchester City to become the new Arsenal manager, according to news breaking from a variety of sources this afternoon.

At the time of writing, the Gunners have not yet made this move official, but it does seem that Arteta has been cleared to leave City and take over at Arsenal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio broke the story first and others now seem to be following suit, so it might not be long now until we hear something from the club themselves.

Arsenal fans will surely just be glad this whole saga is over, with Unai Emery’s sacking looking like the right decision after his failure at the job since replacing Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018.

Freddie Ljungberg has not really impressed in his brief stint as caretaker boss, so fans will hope Arteta can finally give the club something to be more positive about in the near future.

The 37-year-old has learned from one of the best in the form of Man City boss Pep Guardiola, and if he can have half the career of his fellow Spaniard, he’ll do very well indeed.