Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino as he prepares to undergo a medical.

According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Japan international is set to undergo his medical tests with Liverpool today ahead of finalising his move to Anfield by January 1st.

See King’s tweet below for details, with LFC fans sure to be excited about this imminent signing.

Takumi Minamino set for a medical today, as he moves a step closer to completing his move from Red Salzburg. Should officially become a Liverpool player on January 1. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 18, 2019

Minamino has shone in his time in Austria and has particularly caught the eye in the Champions League this season, including in games against Liverpool.

The 24-year-old scored a fine goal for Salzburg in their narrow defeat at Anfield, and Reds supporters will hope it’s the first of many in their stadium.

Liverpool have had a strong start to the season and some smart January spending on a talent like this could make all the difference for them in the second half of the campaign as they look to hold on to their lead at the top of the Premier League table and try to retain their Champions League crown as well.