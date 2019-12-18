Oxford will be looking to create one of the biggest upsets in Cup history as they face Manchester City tonight as the Carabao Cup continues, with the kick off at the Kassam Stadium at 19:45GMT.

It’s a tough ask for Oxford who face the current Premier League Champions tonight, but the Carabao Cup does throw up some shock results. Will we see an upset tonight?

How to Watch Oxford v Man City Live Stream

What Time does Oxford v Manchester City kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

Where is Oxford vs Manchester being played?

The match is being played at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England

Who are you backing? Manchester City or Oxford?

Manchester City remain on track to make it four League Cup titles in five years. The reigning champions travel to Oxford later this evening looking to avoid a massive upset.

Pep is likely to field a relatively strong side containing a mix of experience and youth. But with Aguero sidelined through injury and Gabriel Jesus City’s only out and out striker it’s unsure who’ll lead the line. If Jesus does start then he’ll be looking to add to his tally of ten goals so far this season.

The Brazilian is 3/1 to open the scoring.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

“Kevin De Bruyne was in excellent form against Arsenal at the weekend scoring twice and getting an assist, but with a huge game against Leicester on Saturday it’ll be no surprise if he’s given the night off”

Oxford sit 8th in League One just a point off the playoffs and have already seen off Premier League opposition to reach the quarter finals. They put 4 past West Ham without reply in the third round, the stand out result of this season’s competition. Manchester City, though, will be an entirely different level.

One of, if not the best side in Europe gracing the Kassam Stadium, it’s set to be a big night in Oxford.

Tarique Fosu-Henry will be the U’s biggest threat. The midfielder has eight goals and two assists to his name in all competitions and is 5/1 to score anytime against the Citizens.

Manchester City have scored exactly three goals in each of their previous EFL Cup games this season and they’re 3/1 to score exactly three goals.

With a gulf in class it’s no surprise to see Oxford as big as 28/1 to beat the Premier League champions in 90 minutes, while City are as short as 1/9. For added value Manchester City on the handicap might be the best bet. Manchester City -3 is 9/4.

