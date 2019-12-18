After all the build up and excitement, The Clasico was a bit of a disappointment tonight. Gareth Bale did have the ball in the net but there was an offside in the build up, while Lionel Messi missed a glorious chance.

Apart from that, there wasn’t an awful lot in the match that anybody will remember. That might be different for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after this image emerged of his injured thigh after the game:

? Así quedó el muslo de Varane tras la entrada de Lenglet

? En una instantánea compartida por el periodista José Luis Sánchez se puede observar el estado de la pierna del francés#ElClásicohttps://t.co/CYrU2MUU9T — Diario AS (@diarioas) December 18, 2019

He had a decent shout for a penalty with this incident as Lenglet caught him on the thigh with his studs but nothing was given. It must’ve been the case that the referees didn’t see it, because there was clearly plenty of contact.