Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira.

The Portuguese international has become one of the finest right-backs in the Premier League thanks to his performances for the Foxes. Pereira has made 55 appearances for Leicester City since joining them from Porto, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

This season, the 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Foxes, amassing two goals and an assist in 18 matches across all competitions. He’s a key reason why Leicester City are currently second in the Premier League table.

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) claims that Tottenham are interested in signing Pereira who is valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt. Following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid, the right-back options that Spurs currently have are Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Given his current form, Pereira would be an improvement over both players. The Portuguese international will be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad and it’ll be very difficult for Aurier to keep his place once he arrives.