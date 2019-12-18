Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura claims that he came close to signing for Manchester United.

The Brazilian international said that this was back when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Red Devils. However, he ended up choosing to join PSG. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Moura told ESPN Brazil: “Yes, there was a conversation. I was very close to signing with Manchester United. It was still at the time of Ferguson. I ended up choosing PSG, I spent five fantastic years there, I won a lot, learned a lot. I do not regret it.”

Moura had a five-year stint at PSG during which, he scored 46 goals and provided 48 assists. He eventually came to the Premier League last summer, signing for Tottenham. In the 2018/19 season, the 27-year-old netted 15 goals and took Spurs to the Champions League Final by scoring a hat-trick in the semifinal against Ajax.

This season, Moura has amassed five goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian international has been a regular under Mourinho, scoring three goals in his last five Premier League games.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table and have a very good chance of moving up to fourth if they win this weekend’s match against Chelsea.