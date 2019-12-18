Video: A cheery Sadio Mane shuts down any rumours of a rift with Mo Salah

There was a point where the media tried to make a huge deal out of the possible rift between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah after the on field arguments and allegations of who should have passed to who.

It certainly looks like the players have moved on from that and any attempts to bring it back up are just clutching at straws. If any Liverpool fans were hoping for any further reassurance that everything was okay, then look at this video of Sadio Mane tonight:

Sadio Mane is quickly going down as one of the most likeable footballer is world football as various videos emerge of him just being an all round good chap.

This is just the latest example and surely puts any talk of a rift between him and Salah to bed.