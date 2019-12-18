Video: Baines scores last-minute rocket to equalise for Everton vs Leicester

In the 90th minute of Everton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City, Leighton Baines sent the tie to a penalty shootout with a stunning strike.

Forward Cenk Tosun picked out the marauding left-back with a pass, Baines then charged towards the goal.

The 35-year-old showed that he’s still got plenty left in the tank as he blasted the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out with a perfect strike.

Check out the veteran full-back’s stunning hit below:

With Baines now approaching the final years of his career, this amazing strike will act as a reminder to Everton fans of the magic they’ll miss when the full-back hangs up his boots.