Video: Barcelona’s Pique makes stunning goal-line clearance to deny Real Madrid goal during El Clasico

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona almost found themselves a goal down to heated rivals Real Madrid in the 16th minute of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated El Clasico.

In the 16th minute of this evening’s clash, Dani Carvajal whipped a dangerous cross into the box and Los Blancos star Casemiro rose highest to aim a header towards goal.

With the ball looking destined to cross the goal-line, Gerard Pique got back in time to clear the ball with a last-ditch header.

Sergio Ramos showed his own heroics to deny Barcelona from scoring less than 15 minutes after Pique’s amazing stop.

Take a look at the 32-year-old’s brilliant goal-saving clearance below:

There’s no doubting that the ball was going to hit the back of the net if Pique didn’t pull off this sensational stop.

