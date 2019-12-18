Video: Barcelona’s Pique makes stunning goal-line clearance to deny Real Madrid goal during El Clasico

Barcelona almost found themselves a goal down to heated rivals Real Madrid in the 16th minute of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated El Clasico.

In the 16th minute of this evening’s clash, Dani Carvajal whipped a dangerous cross into the box and Los Blancos star Casemiro rose highest to aim a header towards goal.

With the ball looking destined to cross the goal-line, Gerard Pique got back in time to clear the ball with a last-ditch header.

Sergio Ramos showed his own heroics to deny Barcelona from scoring less than 15 minutes after Pique’s amazing stop.

Take a look at the 32-year-old’s brilliant goal-saving clearance below:

? The first real chance of #ElClasico falls to the visitors! ? A vital clearance off the line from Pique keeps out Casemiro's header 0?-0? Scoreless through the first 20 minutes at the Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/312hEuPltL — Watch El Clásico live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 18, 2019

There’s no doubting that the ball was going to hit the back of the net if Pique didn’t pull off this sensational stop.