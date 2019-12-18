Video: Firmino scores last-gasp winner for Liverpool in Club World Cup semi-final

Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino sealed the Reds’ place in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a brilliant last-gasp winner against Mexican giants Monterrey.

In the 90th minute of this evening’s clash, Mohamed Salah laid the ball off to substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold and the youngster showed off his insane passing ability by playing a lovely low cross into Firmino’s path.

Alexander-Arnold put the ball on a plate for the forward, all Firmino had to do was tap the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Brazilian sealing Liverpool’s place in the final below:

Firmino’s dramatic late winner sets up a final showdown with Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Facing off against one of his homeland’s biggest sides will undoubtedly be a special moment for Firmino and his family.